Meetings
• The Colbert County Baseball Umpires Association meets each Wednesday at the Sheffield Recreation Center at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested in umpiring is invited to attend. For more information, contact Ricky Bryan at RCBry@aol.com or 256-366-898 or Wayne Cobb at WayneCobb48@hotmail.com or 256-366-5271.
--
• The Colbert County Softball Umpires Association meets each Wednesday at the Sheffield Recreation Center. Meetings are from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Anybody interested in umpiring softball is invited to attend. For more information, call William Pate at 256-394-3469.
--
Registration
• The Florence Parks and Recreation department will be conducting registration for its youth baseball program now through Feb. 23. The program is for players age 3-12. Register at www.fpard.com. Fee is $35 per player. For information, contact David Dolan at 256-760-6628.
• Tuscumbia Parks and Recreation Department will begin registration Jan. 13 through Feb. 17 for its youth baseball leagues. Cost is $50 per player and $25 per additional player. Call 256-386-5655 for information.
--
Fundraiser
UNA baseball: Former MLB player Josh Willingham will speak at the UNA baseball team's inaugural "First Pitch Dinner" on February 1. The event will start at 5 p.m. at Cross Point Church of Christ with dinner and fellowship, and the program will start at 6 p.m. Tickets are $40, and a table for 8 is $320. For more information, contact coach Mike Keehn at (256) 765-4635 or mjkeehn@una.edu.
