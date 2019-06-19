BASEBALL
Camps: UNA will host a series of baseball camps this summer. Here are the dates and details:
• Youth baseball camp for grades 1-6: July 8-10. Cost: $180, $210 with lunch program; Time: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
• Youth pitching camp for grades 1-6: July 15-16; Cost $120; Time: 8:30 -11 a.m.
• Youth catching camp for grades 1-6: July 15-16; Cost: $100; Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Hitting camp for grades 6-12: June 17; July 22; Cost: $110, $130 with lunch option; Time: 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
• Pitching camp for grades 7-12: July 15-16; Cost $120; Time: 1-3:30 p.m.
• Catching camp for grades 7-12: July 15-16; Cost: $120; Time: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
• Prospect camp for grades 9-12: June 18; Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Cost: $110, $130 with lunch option
• Prospect camp 2 for grades 9-12: July 23; Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Cost: $110, $130 with lunch option.
For information, call 256-765-4635. Register online at www.unabaseball.com.
FOOTBALL
Camp: Shoals Kicking Camp will be June 28 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Michael Dawes joins the camp as on-field camp director. For information, go to shoalskickingcamp.org.
Golf
Tournament: Twin Pines will host a 2-man best ball tournament July 27-28. Entry fee is $200 per team. Tee times begin at 8 a.m. for information, call 256-331-0270.
FISHING
Tournament: Waterloo Fire & Rescue weekly Saturday Night Fishing Tournament are from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.at the south boat dock in Waterloo. Entry fee is $40 per boat. For details call 256-366-1097.
