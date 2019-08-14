Lonnie Smith, Leah Smith, Laila Smith and LaKia Smith turned in excellent performances at the recent State Games of America event in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Lonnie, competing in the 5-6 division, brought home three first-place finishes. capturing the turbo javelin, 50-meter dash and long jump.
Leah, competing in the 9-10 division, finished first in the 100, turbo javelin and shot put.
Laila was first in the 9-10 shot put, and was third in the turbo javelin and 100.
LaKia won the shot put and was fourth in the discus in teh 15-16 division.
The State Games of America is an Olympic-style event featuring competition between State Games medal winners (gold, silver, bronze) from across the nation. There are currently 30 states conducting or organizing statewide sports festivals known as State Games.
