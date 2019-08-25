Tennessee Valley Country Club

Final results from the Tennessee Valley CC Club Championship tournament:

Championship flight

1. Jackson Davis, 145; 2. Drew Clark 148

First flight

1. Bryan Thornton 162

B - Craig Biddle 85

Senior division

Championship flight

1. Ron Daniel 151; 2. Gary Highfield 151

Note: Daniel won in a playoff

First flight

1. Ray Smith 160

B - Earl Rutledge 80

Note: Smith won in a playoff

