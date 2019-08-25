Tennessee Valley Country Club
Final results from the Tennessee Valley CC Club Championship tournament:
Championship flight
1. Jackson Davis, 145; 2. Drew Clark 148
First flight
1. Bryan Thornton 162
B - Craig Biddle 85
Senior division
Championship flight
1. Ron Daniel 151; 2. Gary Highfield 151
Note: Daniel won in a playoff
First flight
1. Ray Smith 160
B - Earl Rutledge 80
Note: Smith won in a playoff
