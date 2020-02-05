Families often find ways to keep a strong bond, and for the Grosso/Sanders family it’s no different.
Running keeps them together and helps motivate them through the ups and downs in life.
In January, Lexington senior Valerie Grosso signed a letter of intent to run cross country North Alabama on scholarship. For Grosso, though, the moment was more than just a signing a piece of paper. She and her family agreed it was “special’.
As a second generation runner at UNA and a third in the family, the opportunity to further her education and athletic career on a collegiate level carried more weight.
Running Legacy
Grosso’s grandmother, Faye Sanders, is a well-known runner within the Shoals running community. With over 40 years of experience, she still holds state records in the mile run the 45 and 46 age group. She also holds the state mark for the mile and 4-mile events for 47-year-old age group.
“It’s honestly cool to see,” Valerie Grosso said. “Just seeing what she was able to do, it is always good to see.”
Grosso’s grandfather, Mark Sanders, also was an avid runner before injuries curtailed him. Now, he enjoys biking and competes in that discipline in triathlons.
Grosso’s mother, Sheri, competed as a senior walk-on for UNA’s cross country team in 1992. She was selected team MVP despite working part-time and holding down a full load of senior level courses.
Grosso’s younger sister, Jessica, is also a runner at Lexington.
Self-motivated
When she began running competitively at Lexington, Grosso said the idea of earning a scholarship seemed remote.
As a freshman, Grosso told her family she was “scared” to run. Although she didn’t feel much different during her sophomore year, she slowly gained confidence.
Her junior year, however, was when everything clicked.
“My times weren’t super great, Grosso said. “But I just kept getting better.”
It was that junior season that running became more of a passion.
“That’s when she really started getting interested in it,” Sheri Grosso said. “I’m not the one that is going to push her and say ‘hey, you gotta run today’ because I don’t do that.”
“She’s very self-motivated,” Faye Sanders added. “That self-motivation started last year and she kept it going.”
Grosso started getting up early to run in order to increase her endurance and speed work. She learned of an old four-mile course near her grandparent’s house. On visits, she would run. Even when visiting friends, she also made sure to make time to run.
Grosso’s running career seemed destined to end with graduation until UNA coach Jeremy Provence offered her a scholarship. Without it, and armed with a 3.8 grade point average and aspirations of becoming a dentist, Grosso was likely headed to Northwest-Shoals Community College where her mother teaches anatomy.
“Chances are that if coach Provence didn’t give Valerie a chance, she would likely be going to Northwest,” Mark Sanders said.
Often, runners post their best times during at younger ages. Grosso’s career hasn’t followed that path. In the past two years, her times have improved with each race.
The Class 3A state meet this past November was a good example. She finished seventh, and her time of 20:29.41 broke the Lexington school record and was a personal best. She was one of two seniors to finish the race in the top 15.
Eight of the top 15 finishers where ninth graders or below.
“The thing that she didn’t really have going for her that many other runners have is that they do a lot more mileage than her,” her mother said. “She was doing the times she was doing on around four miles and that’s her long run.”
As experienced runners, Grosso’s mother and grandmother are confident that as her distance increases, her time will actually come down.
“Our thought moving forward is that once her distance increases and she gets in with a good college coach is that her time will come down," her mother said. “I don’t think she’s peaked yet.”
Neither has Provence.
"Valerie is a local girl who has demonstrated how setting goals and having a consistent approach will one day lead to good things,” he said in signing day release. “She is very coachable and has a tremendous upside.”
Grosso also has a wealth of family experience to draw on as she strives to improve.
“What we’ve always pushed is to make the hard days hard, and the easy days easy,” Mark Sanders said.
“We’ve got 40 years of experience between all of us so we’ve seen what works and what doesn’t,” Sherri Grosso said. “That’s also one thing that really impressed me with coach (Provence) is that he seems like he’s very knowledgeable. So we think he’s going to take her far.”
Advice from Mark Sanders has been handed down throughout the family.
“He told me when I started running, to start fast, pick it up the middle, and sprint to the finish,” Faye Sanders said. “That’s what he told me and so we told Sherri and now that’s what we tell Valerie.”
It’s been sound advice for two generations, and now a third is taking it to heart as well.
