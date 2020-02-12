Junior wrestlers Blaise and Aurora Ludington of Muscle Shoals recently completed standout seasons with the North Alabama Elite Wrestling (NAEW) team.
Blaise Ludington won the midget (80-pound division) AYWO-AAU state championship. He finished the season with an 18-2 record, including 19 pins. He also won the North Alabama regional tournament in Athens and was awarded the “pin king” honor for recording the most pins in his age group.
Aurora Ludington wrestled in the 70-pound and 75-pound boys bantam division and finished with a record of 18-8 with six pins. She won three tournaments and finished third in the Alabama State championship with a 4-1 record. She also finished second in the Tennessee girls 3rd-5th grade championship in Nashville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.