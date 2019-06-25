COLLEGE BASEBALL
Auburn's Julien, Owen
will return to college
AUBURN — Sophomores Edouard Julien and Jack Owen have decided to forgo their professional baseball opportunities and return to Auburn for the 2020 season next spring.
Julien was selected by the Minnesota Twins in 18th round of the MLB Draft earlier this month, marking the second time in his career he has been drafted. Owen was taken by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 21st round.
A native of Quebec City, Julien has led the Tigers in home runs and RBI in each of his first two seasons on The Plains and is the first Auburn player since 2009-10 to drive in 50 or more runs in back-to-back seasons.
Julien drove in 101 runs in his first 94 career games, becoming the fifth fastest Auburn player to reach 100 RBI behind Tim Hudson (78 games), Gabe Gross (86 games), Frank Thomas (89 games) and Todd Faulkner (90 games).
Owen had a breakout year in 2019, posting a 4-2 record and team-best 2.75 ERA in 14 appearances and 10 starts. The Aliso Viejo, California, native ranked second on the team in innings pitched (68.2) and struck out 59 batters while issuing just 14 walks.
After starting the season in the bullpen, Owen entered the starting rotation in the third week of the season. He didn’t allow a run in span of 20 2/3 innings from Feb. 23 - March 16 and set the program record by throwing 28 2/3 innings without allowing an earned run dating back to last season.
NBA
Hawks trade Bazemore to
Portland for Evan Turner
ATLANTA — The Hawks have moved on from their longest-tenure player by sending veteran guard Kent Bazemore to the Trail Blazers for Evan Turner on Monday.
Bazemore is about to enter the final year of his contract that will pay him $19.3 million. Turner is also about to enter the final years of his contract that will pay him 18.6 million. Both players signed four-year deals as free agents in 2016.
Bazemore, 29, averaged 12.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 2017-18, his best season with the Hawks. He averaged 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season, falling out of the starting lineup midway through the season after a three-year stint as the shooting guard.
By moving Bazemore, the Hawks open more playing time for Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish. It also gives Bazemore an opportunity to play for a contender in light of the decreased role.
The Hawks were also in need of a backup point guard. Behind starter Trae Young, Jaylen Adams, a two-way player for much of last season, is the only natural point guard. Turner, who played for coach Lloyd Pierce with the 76ers, will assume the role of the backup. The Hawks see Turner as most capable of filling the position.
Turner, 30, has appeared in 686 career games in nine NBA seasons with the 76ers, Pacers, Celtics and Trail Blazers. The 6-foot-7 Turner was the No. 2 overall pick by the 76ers in 2010 out of Ohio State.
- Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP
WORLD CUP
Sweden topples Canada,
advances to quarterfinals
PARIS — Stina Blackstenius scored early in the second half and Sweden advanced to the quarterfinals at the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 victory over Canada on Monday night.
Blacktenius scored in the 55th minute. Canada had a chance to pull even in the 69th but goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl stopped Janine Beckie's penalty kick after a handball was called on Kosovare Asllani.
Ninth-ranked Sweden will face No. 2 Germany in a quarterfinal on Saturday in Rennes. Germany advanced to the quarterfinals for the eighth straight time, beating African champion Nigeria 3-0 on Saturday.
Sweden was eliminated with a 4-1 round of 16 loss to Germany four years ago at the World Cup in Canada.
Beckie took the penalty rather than captain Christine Sinclair, whose 182 goals remain two shy of matching the record set by retired American Abby Wambach.
- The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.