Nelson Cruz baseball

Nelson Cruz and the Minnesota Twins host the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1 p.m. today on ESPN. [JIM MONE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jim Mone

Today

Sports on TV

LACROSSE

• PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Elimination Playoff I, Zions Bank Stadium, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 1 p.m., ESPN

• Cleveland at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., MLBN

• N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, 12:30 p.m., NBATV

• Seeding Games: Phoenix vs. L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m., NBATV

• Seeding Games: Boston vs. Miami, 5:30 p.m., TNT

• Seeding Games: Houston vs. Portland, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 2, 11 a.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN

• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 2, 3 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN, NHLN

• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Carolina vs. N.Y. Rangers, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 2, 9:45 p.m., USA

TENNIS

• Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Phoenix vs. Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Connecticut vs. Seattle, 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on radio

MLB

• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

