Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, 2 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• Showtime Championship Boxing: Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo (Super-Bantamweights), 8 p.m., SHO
GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, 1 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, 3:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Noon and 3 p.m., FS1
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., FS2
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes, 8 p.m., NBCSN
LACROSSE
• PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Noon, NBC
MLB BASEBALL
• Cincinnati at Detroit, 5 p.m., FS1
• Boston at NY Yankees, 6 p.m., FOX
• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sport South
• Texas at San Francisco (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Seeding Games: Miami vs. Denver, Noon, ESPN
• Seeding Games: Utah vs. Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
• Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 1, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 1, 2 p.m., NBC
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 1, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 1, 7 p.m., NBC
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 1, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
• NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury, 8 p.m., FS2
• Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• MLS is Back Tournament: NY City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, ESPN 9:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women's Semifinals & Men's Round Robin, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS
• WTT: New York vs. Philadelphia, Semifinal, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Round Robin, 1:30 p.m., TENNIS
• WTT: Chicago vs. Orlando, Semifinal, 4 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA
• Minnesota vs. Connecticut, 3 p.m., NBATV
• Washington vs. Chicago, 5 p.m., NBATV
• Los Angeles vs. Seattle, 7 p.m., CBSSN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• NY Mets at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m. (4:55 pregame), FM-93.9
