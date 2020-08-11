Damian Lillard basketball

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Dallas Mavericks at 5:30 p.m. tonight on TNT. [KEVIN C. COX/Pool photo via AP]

 Kevin C. Cox

Today

Sports on TV

MLB

• Kansas City at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., MLBN

• Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6 p.m., FS1

• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., Fox Sports South

• Oakland at L.A. Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, 1 p.m., NBATV

• Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, 5:30 p.m., TNT

• Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Las Vegas vs. Indiana, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• New York vs. Los Angeles, 8 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.