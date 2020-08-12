Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 10, Noon, FS2
GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, 1 p.m., GOLF
• U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, 6 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Detroit, Noon, MLBN
• Arizona at Colorado, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Oakland at L.A. Angels, 3 p.m., MLBN
• Kansas City at Cincinnati, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• San Diego at LA Dodgers, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
NBA
• Seeding Games: Indiana vs. Houston, 3 p.m., NBATV
• Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
• Seeding Games: L.A. Clippers vs. Denver, 8:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference First Round: N.Y. Islanders vs. Washington, Game 1, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 1, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 1, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Atalanta, Quarterfinal (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Liga MX: Club Atletico de San Luis at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Dallas vs. Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
