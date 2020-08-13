Milwaukee Brewers baseball

Christian Yelich (left), Jedd Gyorko (right) and the Milwaukee Brewers will play the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs at 6 p.m. tonight on FOX. [MORRY GASH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Morry Gash

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula E: The Berlin E-Prix, Round 11, Noon, FS2

GOLF

• LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, 10 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16, 6 p.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, First Round, 8 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Washington at N.Y. Mets, Noon, MLBN

• Baltimore at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., ESPN

• Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., FOX

• San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLBN

NBA

• Seeding Games: Dallas vs. Phoenix, 3 p.m., TNT

• Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. Utah, 5:30 p.m., TNT

• Seeding Games: Portland vs. Brooklyn, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 2, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN

• Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 2, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Champions League: Atletico Madrid at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinal (taped), 8 p.m., CBSSN

TENNIS

• Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Los Angeles vs. Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, 8 p.m., ESPN

