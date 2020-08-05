Today
Sports on TV
GOLF
• U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 64, 3 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• NYRA: Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
MLB
• N.Y. Mets at Washington, 5 p.m. OR Boston at Tampa Bay (5:30 p.m.), MLBN
• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Houston at Arizona, 8 p.m. OR LA Angels at Seattle (8:30 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
• Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Washington, 3 p.m., NBATV
• Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Lakers, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
• Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Boston, 8:05 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 3, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, 1:30 p.m., NHLN
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, 5:30 p.m., NHLN
• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 3, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Semifinal, 7 p.m., FS1
• UEFA Europa League: TBD, Round of 16 Leg 2 (taped), 10 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
• Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Minnesota vs. New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Las Vegas vs. Washington, 7 p.m., NBATV
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9
