Chicago Cubs baseball

Javier Baez and the Chicago Cubs will play the Kansas City Royals at 6 p.m. tonight on FOX. [NAM Y. HUH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nam Y. Huh

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• FIA Formula E Championship: The Berlin ePrix, Round 7, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Noon, FS2

GOLF

• EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, First Round, Noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, First Round, 3 p.m., ESPN

• U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 16, 3 p.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, First Round, 6 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• NYRA: Saratoga Live, 1 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Minnesota at Washington, 12:30 p.m., MLBN

• L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3 p.m., MLBN

• Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 6 p.m., FOX

• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

NBA

• Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, 12:30 p.m., NBATV

• Seeding Games: Miami vs. Milwaukee, 3 p.m., TNT

• Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, 5:30 p.m., TNT

• Seeding Games: L.A. Lakers vs. Houston, 8 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Vancouver vs. Minnesota, Game 3, 1:30 p.m., NHLN

• Eastern Conference Round Robin: Washington vs. Philadelphia, 3 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference Round Robin: Vegas vs. St. Louis, 5:30 p.m., NHLN

• Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Toronto vs. Columbus, Game 3, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, 9:30 p.m., CNBC

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Minnesota United, Semifinal, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• Seattle vs. Atlanta, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Connecticut vs. Dallas, 7 p.m., NBATV

• Chicago vs. Phoenix, 9 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Toronto at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m., FM-93.9

TimesDaily
Get Unlimited Access

$3 for 3 Months

Decatur Daily | Suscribe Now
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
Support local journalism reporting on your community After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.