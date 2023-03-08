agate Sports on TV, Radio: March 8, 2023 Mar 8, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors face the Clippers on Wednesday. [DAVID ZALUBOWSKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] David Zalubowski Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVBASEBALL• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Panama vs. Chinese Taipei, Pool A, 5 a.m., FS2• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Australia vs. South Korea, Pool B, 9 p.m., FS1• World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Panama vs. Netherlands, Pool A, 10 p.m., FS2MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• Atlantic 10 Tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. Davidson, Second Round, 10:30 a.m., USA• Atlantic Coast Tournament: Wake Forest vs. Syracuse, Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN• Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason, Second Round, 1 p.m., USA• Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Pittsburgh, Second Round, 1:30 p.m., ESPN• Big East Tournament: Butler vs. St. John's, First Round, 2 p.m., FS1• Big East Tournament: DePaul vs. Seton Hall, First Round, 4:30 p.m., FS1• Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2• Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech vs. West Virginia, First Round, 6 p.m., ESPNU• Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi vs. South Carolina, First Round, 6 p.m., SECN• Patriot League Tournament: Lafayette at Colgate, Championship, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN• Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Villanova, First Round, 7 p.m., FS1• Southeastern Tournament: LSU vs. Georgia, First Round, 8 p.m., SECN• Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. NC State, Second Round, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2• Big 12 Tournament: Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma St., First Round, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU• Big Sky Tournament: Championship, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL• Big Sky Tournament: Championship, 4 p.m., ESPNU• Mountain West Tournament: Championship, 9 p.m., CBSSNMLB• Spring Training: St. Louis vs. N.Y. Yankees, noon, MLBN• Spring Training: Canada vs. Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., MLBN• Spring Training: U.S. vs. San Francisco, 8 p.m., MLBNNBA• Dallas at New Orleans, 6:45 p.m., ESPN• Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 9:05 p.m., ESPNNHL• Chicago at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., TNT• Anaheim at Vancouver, 9 p.m., TNTMEN'S SOCCER• UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain at Bayern Munich, Leg 2, 2 p.m., CBS• CONCACAF Champions League: Club León at Tauro, Leg 1, 4:55 p.m., FS2TENNIS• BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, noon, TENNIS Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Linguistics Soccer (us) Tennis Basketball Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCrystal Gayle coming to FlorenceTuscumbia man faces sodomy, electronic solicitation chargesDustin PettusGwendolyn GrigsbyPerry BaileyStephen Lee CastleberryDwight Richard JefferiesGlory, hallelujah: Covenant Christian boys soar to back-to-back state championshipsMartha Anne Golightly StephensDonna Kay Dixon Woods Images Videos CommentedGeorge Lindsey UNA Film Festival recognizes Alabama filmmakers (1)A lasting impact: Troop 145 says scouting built character (1)US is struggling for its very soul (1)Wright reflects on 100 years of life (1)Liles' focus is his community (1)Leighton woman found with a stolen truck, $20K of tools (1)City approves over $33 million in bonds (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Where should a majority of Alabama’s surplus funds go? You voted: Education: Infrastruction: Medicaid: Rainy Day fund: Taxpayers' pockets: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.