Sports on TV, Radio: May 24, 2023 May 24, 2023 Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves face the Dodgers on Wednesday. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS] John Bazemore Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Today on TVBASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE• Clube Atlético Petroleos de Luanda vs. Association Sportive des Douanes, Semifinal, 10 a.m., NBATV• Stade Malien vs. Al Ahly Sporting Club, Semifinal, 1:30 p.m., NBATVCOLLEGE BASEBALL• TCU vs. Kansas St., Game 1, 9 a.m., ESPNU• Southeastern Tournament: South Carolina vs. LSU, Second Round, 9:30 a.m., SECN• Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, Second Round, 1 p.m., SECN• Southeastern Tournament: Alabama or Kentucky vs. Florida, Second Round, 4:30 p.m., SECN• Southeastern Tournament: Missouri or Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, 8 p.m., SECNWOMEN'S COLLEGE GOLF• NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play national championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, 4 p.m., GOLFGOLF• LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play - Day 1, Shadow Creek, 12:30 p.m., GOLFMLB• Houston at Milwaukee, noon, MLBN• N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., MLBN• L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Bally Sports South• Boston at L.A. Angels, 10:30 p.m., MLBNNHL• Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 4, 7 p.m., TNTMEN'S SOCCER• La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at Real Madrid, 12:25 p.m., ESPN2• FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Nigeria, Group D, 12:50 p.m., FS2• The Italian Cup: Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan, Final, 2 p.m., CBSSN• Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion, 2 p.m., USA• FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Dominican Republic, Group D, 3:50 p.m., FS2WOMEN'S SOCCER• CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama, Group A, Santo Domingo, 6 p.m., FS1TENNIS• French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds, 5 a.m., TENNIS--Today on radioMLB• L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9 