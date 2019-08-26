Carpenter snaps out of slump as Cards sweep Rockies, 11-4

St. Louis Cardinals takes on Milwaukee today at 6 p.m. on ESPN in a National League Central Division battle. [JEFF ROBERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jeff Roberson

Sports on TV

MLB

• St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• U.S. Open, 11 a.m., ESPN

• U.S. Open, 5 p.m., ESPN2

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Colorado, 2 p.m., FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.