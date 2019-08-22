Today
Sports on TV
Aurora GAMES
• Day 3: Women's Basketball, 6:10 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• NC State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, first round, 4 a.m. GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: CP Women's Open, first round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: Tour Championship, first round, Noon, GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Albertsons Boise Open, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, second round, 4 a.m. Friday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• World Series: Teams TBD, International semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
• World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. semifinal, 6:10 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB
• Cleveland at New York Mets OR Washington at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• New York Yankees at Oakland OR Toronto at Los Angeles Dodgers (games joined in progress), 9:30 p.m., MLB
NFL
• Preseason: Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m., FOX
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• MLS: Minnesota United at Sporting KC, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
• WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Quarterfinals, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Quarterfinals, 2 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Indiana at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
• Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, 4:30 a.m., NBA
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.