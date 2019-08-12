Santana's slam in 10th gives Indians 7-3 win, tie with Twins

The Cleveland Indians try to move into first place in the AL Central when they host AL East rival Boston on ESPN at 6 p.m. today. [JIM MONE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jim Mone

Today

Sports on TV

GOLF

• World Long Drive Tour Golf: Tennessee Big Shots, 5 p.m., GOLF

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

• World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Noon, ESPN2

• World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Baltimore at New York Yankees, Noon, MLB

• Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Tampa Bay at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., MLB

RUGBY

• Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN

