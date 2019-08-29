John Isner tennis

John Isner of the U.S. (shown here) will play against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff today in a second round match at the U.S. Open. [CHRISTOPHE ENA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Christophe Ena

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• UCLA at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Florida A&M at Central Florida, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Western Illinois at North Alabama, 7 p.m., ESPN Plus

• Texas State at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SEC

• South Dakota State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., FS1

• Utah at BYU, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

CYCLING

• Vuelta A Espana: Stage 6, 122 miles, Mora de Rubielos to Ares del Maestrat, Spain (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, first round, 4:30 p.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, 4:30 a.m. Friday, GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Katy (Texas) at North Shore (Texas), 7 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2

MLB

• Tampa Bay at Houston (1 p.m.) OR Oakland at Kansas City (Noon), MLB

• Chicago Cubs at New York Mets OR Cincinnati at Miami, 6 p.m., MLB

• Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona OR San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB

NFL

• Preseason: Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m., NFL

• Preseason: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m., NFL

ROWING

• FISA World Championship: From Ottensheim, Austria (taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Liga MX: UNAM at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Portugal, 6 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• U.S. Open: Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN

• U.S. Open: Second Round, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• U.S. Open: Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2

TRACK AND FIELD

• IAAF Diamond League, 1 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• Phoenix at Atlanta, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Western Illinois at North Alabama, 7 p.m., FM-97.1

• Georgia Tech at Clemson (joined in progress after Hey Coach), FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.