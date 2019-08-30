Braves baseball Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Atlanta Braves open a three-game series this weekend at home Friday against the Chicago White Sox. [FRED THORNHILL/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

See GameDay special section

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Illinois at Tennessee, 7 p.m., SEC

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, second round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, first round, Noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, second round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, 5:30 a.m. Saturday, GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• St. Joseph (Pa.) at Marietta (Ga.), 7 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, 3:30 p.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: MMA undercard bouts, 2 a.m. Saturday, ESPN

MLB

• Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., MLB

• Oakland at New York Yankees OR Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South

ROWING

• FISA World Championship: Day 6, semifinals and finals (taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Borussia Monchengladbach, 1:30 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

• U.S. Open: Third Round, 11 a.m., ESPN

• U.S. Open: Third Round, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• U.S. Open: Third Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA

• Connecticut at New York, 6:30 p.m., NBA

--

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Buckhorn at Florence, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

• Muscle Shoals at Bob Jones, 7 p.m., FM-91.3

• Mars Hill at Sheffield, 7 p.m., FM-94.9 and FM-101.5

• Russellville at Deshler, 7 p.m., FM-100.7 and FM-105.5

• Randolph at Lauderdale County, 7 p.m., FM-97.3

• Summertown at Wayne County, 7 p.m., FM-100.7 and AM-930

• Lawrence County at Loretto, 7 p.m., FM-106.1 and FM-105.3

• Marion County at Hackleburg, 7 p.m., FM-95.5

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200, 3 p.m., NBC

BOXING

• PBC Fight Night: Lara vs. Alvarez, 7 p.m., FOX

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

See GameDay special section

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, third round, 5:30 a.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: Korn Ferry Tour Championship, second round, Noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: Shaw Charity Classic, second round, 3 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: Portland Classic, third round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, final round, 5 a.m. Sunday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, 1:30 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Oakland at New York Yankees OR Cincinnati at St. Louis, Noon, MLB

• New York Mets at Philadelphia, 3 p.m., FS1

• Cleveland at Tampa Bay OR Minnesota at Detroit (games joined in progress), 6 p.m., MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South

• Boston at Los Angeles Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco, 8 p.m., MLB

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Premier League: Manchester United at Southampton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga: Mainz 05 at Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Schalke, 8:30 a.m., FS2

• Premier League: Sheffield United at Chelsea, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Union Berlin, 11:20 a.m., FS2

• Liverpool at Burnley, 11:30 a.m., NBC

TENNIS

• U.S. Open: Third Round, 10 a.m., ESPN2

• U.S. Open: Third Round, 2 p.m., ESPN2

• U.S. Open: Third Round, 6 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Alabama vs. Duke, 2:30 p.m. (11:30 a.m., pregame), FM-93.9

• Auburn vs. Oregon, 6:30 p.m., FM-97.9

MLB

• Chicago White Sox at Atlanta (joined in progress), FM-93.9

