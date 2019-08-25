Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, The Michelin GT Challenge, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR, Gander Mountain Outdoors Truck Series, The Chevrolet Silverado 250, 1:30 p.m., FS1
BIG 3 BASKETBALL
• Playoffs, noon, CBSSN
• Playoffs, 1 p.m., CBS
CFL FOOTBALL
• Montreal at Toronto, 11 a.m., ESPN News
GOLF
• European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Tour Championship, 11 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Tour Championship, 12:30 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Champions, The Boeing Classic, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• Southern Columbia (Pa.) vs. Hammond School (S.C.), 1 p.m., ESPN2
MEN'S LACROSSE
• Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Atlas, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• World Series, Consolation game, 9 a.m., ESPN
MLB
• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, noon, Fox Sports South
• Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., TBS
• N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m., NBC
RODEO
• Music City Knockout, 3 p.m., CBS
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Manchester City at Bournemouth, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, RP Leipzig at Eintracht Frankfurt, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Premier League, Newcastle United at Tottenham, 10:25 p.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, Vfl Wolsbsurg at Hertha Berlin, 11 a.m., FS1
• Series A, TBD, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
• MLS, Columbus at FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m., FS1
• MLS, Houston at FC Dallas, 7:20 p.m., FS1
• MLS, LA Galaxy at LA FC, 9:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• NWSL, Chicago at Portland FC, 2 p.m., ESPN News
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
• Exhibition, U.S. vs. Canada, 4:30 a.m. (Monday), NBA
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Braves at Mets, noon, FM-93.9
--
Monday
Sports on TV
MLB
• St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• U.S. Open, 11 a.m., ESPN
• U.S. Open, 5 p.m., ESPN2
