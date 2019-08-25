Stidham rallies Patriots to 22-17 victory over Titans

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, The Michelin GT Challenge, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR, Gander Mountain Outdoors Truck Series, The Chevrolet Silverado 250, 1:30 p.m., FS1

BIG 3 BASKETBALL

• Playoffs, noon, CBSSN

• Playoffs, 1 p.m., CBS

CFL FOOTBALL

• Montreal at Toronto, 11 a.m., ESPN News

GOLF

• European Tour, Scandinavian Invitation, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, Tour Championship, 11 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour, CP Women's Open, 12:30 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, Tour Championship, 12:30 p.m., NBC

• PGA Tour Champions, The Boeing Classic, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Southern Columbia (Pa.) vs. Hammond School (S.C.), 1 p.m., ESPN2

MEN'S LACROSSE

• Premier Lacrosse League, Chaos vs. Atlas, 3:30 p.m., NBCSN

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• World Series, Consolation game, 9 a.m., ESPN

MLB

• Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, noon, Fox Sports South

• Washington at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., TBS

• N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Dodgers, 6 p.m., ESPN

NFL

• Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m., NBC

RODEO

• Music City Knockout, 3 p.m., CBS

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Manchester City at Bournemouth, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, RP Leipzig at Eintracht Frankfurt, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Premier League, Newcastle United at Tottenham, 10:25 p.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, Vfl Wolsbsurg at Hertha Berlin, 11 a.m., FS1

• Series A, TBD, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

• MLS, Columbus at FC Cincinnati, 5 p.m., FS1

• MLS, Houston at FC Dallas, 7:20 p.m., FS1

• MLS, LA Galaxy at LA FC, 9:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL, Chicago at Portland FC, 2 p.m., ESPN News

WORLD CUP BASKETBALL

• Exhibition, U.S. vs. Canada, 4:30 a.m. (Monday), NBA

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Braves at Mets, noon, FM-93.9

--

Monday

Sports on TV

MLB

• St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• U.S. Open, 11 a.m., ESPN

• U.S. Open, 5 p.m., ESPN2

