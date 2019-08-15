Woods needs good week, good health to make it to East Lake

Tiger Woods tee is up in the second round of the BMW Championship today at 2 p.m. on the Golf Channel. [NAM.= Y. HUH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Nam Y. Huh

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck series qualifying, 6 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck series, the UNOH 200,7:30 p.m., FS1

GOLF

• European Tour, D+D Real Czech Masters, 8 a.m., GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour, Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, 10:30 a.m., GOLF

• BMW Champioship, 2 p.m., GOLF

• U.S. Amateur Championship, 3 p.m., FS1

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• LLWS, Curacao vs. Sydney, Australia, noon, ESPN

• LLWS, Barrington, R.I. vs. South Riding, Va., 2 p.m., ESPN

• LLWS, South Korea vs. Venezuela, 4 p.m., ESPN

• LLWS, Coon Rapids, Minn., vs. Bowling Green, Ky., 6 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• L.A. Dodgers at Miami or Seattle at Detroit, 2 p.m., MLB

• N.Y. Mets at Atlanta or Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB, Fox Sports Southeast

NFL

• Oakland at Arizona 7 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Western and Southern Open, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• Western and Southern Open, noon, ESPN2

• Western and Southern Open, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Mets at Braves, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.