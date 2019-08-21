Today
Sports on TV
AURORA GAMES
• Day 2: Women's Gymnastics, 6 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Scandinavian Invitation, first round, 4 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• World Series: New Jersey/Rhode Island winner vs. River Ridge, Louisiana, U.S. semifinal, 10 a.m., ESPN
• World Series: CHUNG NAM, South Korea vs. CHOFU CITY, Japan, International semifinal, 2 p.m., ESPN
• World Series: Wailuku, Hawaii vs. South Riding, Virginia, U.S. semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Minnesota OR Seattle at Tampa Bay, Noon, MLB
• Philadelphia at Boston OR Cleveland at New York Mets, 6 p.m., MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• New York Yankees at Oakland, 9 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Champions League: Krasnodar at Olympiacos, first leg of the playoff round, 2 p.m., TNT
• USL: Tampa Bay at North Carolina FC, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
TENNIS
• U.S. Open Qualifying: Second Round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
• WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS
WORLD CUP BASKETBALL
• Exhibition: U.S. vs. Australia, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, NBA
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
