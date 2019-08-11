Today
Sports on TV
ARENA FOOTBALL LEAGUE
• ArenaBowl XXXII: Philadelphia at Albany, 7 p.m., ESPN2
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Consumers Energy 400, 2 p.m., NBCSN
BULL RIDING
• PBR: Unleash the Beast Tour (taped), Noon, CBS
• PBR: Express Ranches Classic (same day tape), 5 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Ladies Scottish Open, final round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, final round, 1 p.m., CBS
• U.S. Women's Amateur, 1 p.m., FS1
• Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, final round, 5 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• U.S. Championships: Day 4, men's events (taped), 3 p.m., NBC
• U.S. Championships: Day 4, women's events, 7 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
JR. NBA BASKETBALL
• Global Championship: Girls World Championship, 2 p.m., FOX
• Global Championship: Boys World Championship, 3:30 p.m., FOX
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
• Premier Lacrosse League: Archers vs. Atlas, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Los Angeles Angels at Boston, Noon, TBS
• Atlanta at Miami, 12:10 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego (joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLB
• Philadelphia at San Francisco, 6 p.m., ESPN
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• Day 20: From Lima, Peru, 9 a.m., ESPNU
• Day 20: Closing Ceremony, Lima, Peru, 7 p.m., ESPNU
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Wolves at Leicester City, 8 a.m., CNBC
• Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• MLS: New York City FC at Atlanta United, 3 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: LA Galaxy at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• MLS: New York Red Bulls at LA FC, 9 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• Portland Thorns FC vs. North Carolina Courage, 2 p.m., ESPNEWS
TENNIS
• Rogers Cup: WTA Singles & Doubles Finals AND Western & Southern Open: early rounds, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
• Rogers Cup: Men's Championship, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Western & Southern Open: early rounds, 6 p.m., TENNIS
VOLLEYBALL (MEN'S)
• FIVB: Netherlands vs. U.S., Olympic qualifying, 9:30 p.m., NBCSN (taped)
WNBA
• Seattle at New York, 2 p.m., NBA
• Connecticut at Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 12:10 p.m., (10:55 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Philadelphia at San Francisco, 6 p.m. (5 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
--
Monday
Sports on TV
GOLF
• World Long Drive Tour Golf: Tennessee Big Shots, 5 p.m., GOLF
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
• World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, Noon, ESPN2
• World Series: Teams TBD, quarterfinal, 3 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Baltimore at New York Yankees, Noon, MLB
• Boston at Cleveland, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Tampa Bay at San Diego OR Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., MLB
RUGBY
• Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Japan (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN
