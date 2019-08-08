SPORTS ON TV
TODAY
GOLF
• LPGA, Ladies Scottish Open. 9:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The Northern Trust, 1 p.m., GOLF
• U.S. Women's Amateur, 3 p.m., FS1
• Korn Ferry Tour, Portland Open, 5 p.m., GOLF
GYMNASTICS
• U.S. Championships, 7 p.m., NBCSN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Midwest Regional, Minnesota vs. Iowa, 10 a.m., ESPN
• New England Regional, New Hampshire vs. Rhode Island, noon, ESPN
• Northwest Regional, Idaho vs. Oregon, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Great Lakes Regional, Kentucky vs. Michigan, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Mid-Atlantic Regional, Washington, D.C. vs. New York, 6 p.m., ESPN
• West Regional, Northern California vs. Hawaii, 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto or L.A. at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
• Atlanta at Miami, 6 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
NFL
• N.Y. Jets at n.Y. Giants, 6 p.m., NFL
• L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m., NFL
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• Day 17, 9 a.m., ESPNU
• Day 17, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Day 17, 6 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
• Rogers Cup, 7 a.m., TENNIS
• Rogers Cup, 11 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• Indiana at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Phoenix at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN2
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Braves at Marlins, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
