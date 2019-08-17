Today
Sports on TV
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
• American Legion World Series: Teams TBD, Noon, ESPNU
• American Legion World Series: Teams TBD, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• American Legion World Series: Teams TBD, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 9, 2 p.m., CBS
BOXING
• Top Rank Boxing Main Event: Navarrete-De Vaca, 9 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, third round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, third round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• U.S. Amateur, 2 p.m., FOX
• PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, third round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: Dick's Sporting Goods Open, second round, 4 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
• Premier Lacrosse League: Chaos at Archers, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Little League World Series: Teams TBD, International elimination game, Noon, ESPN
• Little League World Series: Teams TBD, International elimination game, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Little League World Series: Teams TBD, U.S. elimination game, 7 p.m., ESPN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 241 Prelims: MMA undercard bouts, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Cleveland at NY Yankees (Noon) OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.), MLB
• Houston at Oakland, 3 p.m., FS1
• Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m., FS1
• Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Chicago White Sox at LA Angels OR Minnesota at Texas (games joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
NFL
• Preseason, Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3 p.m., NFL
• Preseason, Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m., NFL
• Preseason, Dallas at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m., NFL
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Burnley at Arsenal, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: FC Augsburg at Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• Premier League: TBA, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Borussia Monchengladbac, 11:30 a.m., FS1
• MLS: Seattle at LA Galaxy, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Liga MX: Toluca at Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Western & Southern Open: semifinals, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• Western & Southern Open: semifinals, 5 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta, 6:10 p.m. (4:55 pregame), FM-93.9
