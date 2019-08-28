Today
Sports on TV
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Omega European Masters, first round, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
MLB
• St. Louis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m., MLB
• New York Yankees at Seattle (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLB
• Atlanta at Toronto, 6 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Tampa Bay at Houston OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m., MLB
• Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego (joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB
• Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels (joined in progress), 11 p.m., MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Champions League: APOEL at Ajax, Second Leg of the Playoff Round, 2 p.m., TNT
• Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• U.S. Open: Second Round, 11 a.m., ESPN
• U.S. Open: Second Round, 6 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Toronto, joined in progress after Chris Willis Show, FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.