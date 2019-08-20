Didi Gregorius Yankees

Didi Gregorius and the AL East-leading New York Yankees open a three-game series at Oakland with a 9 p.m. game tonight on ESPN. [MARY ALTAFFER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mary Altaffer

Today

Sports on TV

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

• World Series: Teams TBD, Championship, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS

AURORA GAMES

• Day 1: Women's Tennis, 6 p.m., ESPNU

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

• World Series: Bologna, Italy vs. Salem, Oregon, International-U.S. consolation game, 10 a.m., ESPN

• World Series: Teams TBD, International elimination game, 2 p.m., ESPN

• World Series: Elizabeth, New Jersey vs. Barrington, Rhode Island, U.S. elimination game, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• LA Angels at Texas, 1 p.m., MLB

• Cleveland at New York Mets OR Philadelphia at Boston, 6:10 p.m., MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• NY Yankees at Oakland, 9 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Champions League: Ajax at APOEL, first leg of the playoff round, 2 p.m., TNT

• Leagues Cup: Club America vs. Tigres UANL, semifinal, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul at LA Galaxy, semifinal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• U.S. Open Qualifying: First Round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS

• WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

• ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS

WNBA

• New York at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBA

• Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NBA

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

