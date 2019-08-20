Today
Sports on TV
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
• World Series: Teams TBD, Championship, 5 p.m., ESPNEWS
AURORA GAMES
• Day 1: Women's Tennis, 6 p.m., ESPNU
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• World Series: Bologna, Italy vs. Salem, Oregon, International-U.S. consolation game, 10 a.m., ESPN
• World Series: Teams TBD, International elimination game, 2 p.m., ESPN
• World Series: Elizabeth, New Jersey vs. Barrington, Rhode Island, U.S. elimination game, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• LA Angels at Texas, 1 p.m., MLB
• Cleveland at New York Mets OR Philadelphia at Boston, 6:10 p.m., MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• NY Yankees at Oakland, 9 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Champions League: Ajax at APOEL, first leg of the playoff round, 2 p.m., TNT
• Leagues Cup: Club America vs. Tigres UANL, semifinal, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Leagues Cup: Cruz Azul at LA Galaxy, semifinal, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• U.S. Open Qualifying: First Round, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
• WTA Tennis: The NYJTL Bronx Open, Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP Tennis: The Winston-Salem Open, Early Rounds, 2 p.m., TENNIS
WNBA
• New York at Indiana, 6 p.m., NBA
• Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m., NBA
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
