Today
Sports on TV
GOLF
• U.S. Women's Amateur, 3 p.m., FS1
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
JR. NBA BASKETBALL
• Global Championship: Pool Play, game 4, 5 p.m., FS2
• Global Championship: Pool Play, game 5, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Global Championship: Pool Play, game 6, 8 p.m., FS1
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Southwest Regional: Teams TBD, final, Noon, ESPN
• Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, final, 2 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Atlanta at Minnesota OR Texas at Cleveland, Noon, MLB
• Atlanta at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Washington at San Francisco OR Colorado at Houston (games joined in progress), 3 p.m., MLB
• Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Philadelphia at Arizona (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• Day 16: From Peru, 8 a.m., ESPNU
• Day 16: From Peru, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Day 16: From Peru, 6 p.m., ESPNU
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• USL: Las Vegas Lights FC at Sacramento Republic FC, Championship, 10 p.m., ESPNEWS
TENNIS
• Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, 10 a.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Minnesota, 12:10 p.m. (10:55 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
