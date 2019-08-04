Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Hungarian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, 2 p.m., NBCSN
• NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Northwest Nationals, 3 p.m., FOX
BASEBALL (INTERMEDIATE)
• The Intermediate League World Series: Teams TBD, championship, 8 p.m., ESPN2
BIG 3 BASKETBALL
• Week 7, 3 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, final round, 6 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, final round, 10:30 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, final round, Noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, final round, 2 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, 2:30 p.m., FS2
• Saratoga Live, 4 p.m., FS1
MLB
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1 p.m., TBS
• Boston at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• Day 13, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU
• Day 13, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Day 13, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
RUGBY
• Pacific Nations Cup: U.S. vs. Samoa (taped), 10 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• MLS: Portland at Minnesota United, 3 p.m., ESPN
• MLS: Philadelphia Union at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle, 9 p.m., FS1
SOFTBALL (SENIOR LEAGUE)
• Senior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, 1 p.m., ESPN2
SWIMMING
• USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5, 3 p.m., NBC
• USA Swimming National Championships: Day 5 (taped), Midnight, NBCSN
TBT BASKETBALL
• TBT Tournament: Carmen's Crew (Ohio St.) vs. Overseas Elite, Semifinal, 11 a.m., ESPN
• TBT Tournament: Golden Eagles vs. Team Hines, Semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPN
ULTIMATE
• U.S. Open: Teams TBD, Men's Championship, 11 a.m., ESPN2
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
• FIVB: U.S. vs. Argentina, final, Olympic Qualifying, 1 p.m., NBC
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Connecticut at New York, 2 p.m., NBA
• Seattle at Los Angeles, 4 p.m., NBA
X GAMES
• X Games Minneapolis 2019: hooligan racing, men's and women's skateboard, Noon, ABC
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. (11:05 pregame), FM-93.9
• Boston at New York Yankees, 6:05 p.m. (5 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
--
Monday
Sports on TV
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Southwast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Miami at New York Mets, 3 p.m., MLB
• Oakland at Chicago Cubs, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers OR Philadelphia at Arizona (games joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• Day 14, 10 a.m., ESPNU
• Day 14, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Day 14, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
TENNIS
• Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, 10 a.m., TENNIS
• Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, 10 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. (5:55 pregame), FM-93.9
