Ronald Acuna, Jr. baseball

Ronald Acuna, Jr. and the Atlanta Braves open a three-game series against the New York Mets on Tuesday at SunTrust Park. [BRYNN ANDERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Brynn Anderson

Sports on TV

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

• World Series: Teams TBD, semifinal 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• World Series: Teams TBD, semifinal 2, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR New York Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLB

• New York Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

TENNIS

• Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

MLB

• New York Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

