Today
Sports on TV
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
• World Series: Teams TBD, semifinal 1, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• World Series: Teams TBD, semifinal 2, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia OR New York Mets at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLB
• New York Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
TENNIS
• Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• New York Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.