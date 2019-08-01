Josh Donaldson baseball

The Atlanta Braves' Josh Donaldson celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run in the 10th inning Wednesday at Washington. Tonight the Braves open a four-game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds. [PATRICK SEMANSKY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Patrick Semansky

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Eldora Dirt Derby, 8 p.m., FS1

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

• Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, first round, 5 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: Wyndham Championship, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, second round, 5 a.m. Friday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2

MLB

• San Francisco at Philadelphia (Noon) OR Minnesota at Miami (11 a.m.), MLB

• Milwaukee at Oakland (3 p.m.) OR New York Mets at Chicago White Sox (2 p.m.) (games joined in progress), MLB

• Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB

NFL

• Preseason: Denver vs. Atlanta, Hall of Fame Game, 7 p.m., NBC

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

• Day 9: From Peru, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU

• Day 9: From Peru, 2 p.m., ESPNU

SWIMMING

• USA Swimming National Championships: Day 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN

TBT BASKETBALL

• Chicago Regional: Carmen's Crew vs. Eberlin Drive, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Chicago Regional: Jackson TN vs. Golden Eagles, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPNU

WNBA

• Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• New York at Dallas, 7 p.m., NBA

• Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN2

X GAMES

• A Games Minneapolis 2019: moto x, skateboarding, 8 p.m., ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.