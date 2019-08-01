Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Eldora Dirt Derby, 8 p.m., FS1
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
• Winnipeg at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, first round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: Wyndham Championship, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, second round, 5 a.m. Friday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
MLB
• San Francisco at Philadelphia (Noon) OR Minnesota at Miami (11 a.m.), MLB
• Milwaukee at Oakland (3 p.m.) OR New York Mets at Chicago White Sox (2 p.m.) (games joined in progress), MLB
• Chicago Cubs at St. Louis OR Houston at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9 p.m., MLB
NFL
• Preseason: Denver vs. Atlanta, Hall of Fame Game, 7 p.m., NBC
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• Day 9: From Peru, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU
• Day 9: From Peru, 2 p.m., ESPNU
SWIMMING
• USA Swimming National Championships: Day 2, 7 p.m., NBCSN
TBT BASKETBALL
• Chicago Regional: Carmen's Crew vs. Eberlin Drive, Quarterfinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Chicago Regional: Jackson TN vs. Golden Eagles, Quarterfinal, 8 p.m., ESPNU
WNBA
• Phoenix at Connecticut, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• New York at Dallas, 7 p.m., NBA
• Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., ESPN2
X GAMES
• A Games Minneapolis 2019: moto x, skateboarding, 8 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.