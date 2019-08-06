Today
Sports on TV
JR. NBA
• Global Championship: Pool Play, game 1, 5 p.m., FS1
• Global Championship: Pool Play, game 2, 6:30 p.m., FS1
• Global Championship: Pool Play, game 3, 8 p.m., FS1
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Southeast Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Southwest Regional: Teams TBD, semifinal, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Detroit, Noon, MLB
• Oakland at Chicago Cubs OR Atlanta at Minnesota, 7 p.m., MLB
• Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers OR Washington at San Francisco (games joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• Day 15: From Peru, 9:55 a.m., ESPNU
• Day 15: From Peru, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Day 15: From Peru, 6 p.m., ESPNU
TBT BASKETBALL
• TBT Tournament: Carmen's Crew vs. Golden Eagles, Championship, 8 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Rogers Cup: Men's and Women's Early Round, 10 a.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. (5:55 pregame), FM-93.9
