Adeiny Hechavarria Braves baseball

Adeiny Hechavarria and the Atlanta Braves open a two-game series north of the border tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays. [JOHN AMIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Amis

Today

Sports on TV

MLB

• Chicago Cubs at New York Mets OR Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., MLB

• Atlanta at Toronto, 6:05 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Texas at Los Angeles Angels, 9 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Champions League: Young Boys at Crvena Zvezda, Second Leg of the Playoff Round, 2 p.m., TNT

TENNIS

• U.S. Open: First Round, 11 a.m., ESPN

• U.S. Open: First Round, 6 p.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Toronto, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.