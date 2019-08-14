Today
Sports on TV
GOLF
• U.S. Amateur Championships: third round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, 4 a.m. Thursday
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
• World Series: Teams TBD, championship, 9 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Boston at Cleveland (Noon) OR Texas at Toronto (11:30 a.m.), MLB
• Cincinnati at Washington (3 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (2:30 p.m.), MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN
• New York Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m., TNT
• Campeones Cup: Club America at Atlanta United, 6:55 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Connecticut at Phoenix, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Sports on Radio
MLB
• New York Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
