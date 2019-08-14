Kris Bryant baseball

Kris Bryant and the first-place Chicago Cubs play the Philadelphia Phillies at 6 p.m. tonight on ESPN. [GARY LANDERS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today

Sports on TV

GOLF

• U.S. Amateur Championships: third round, 3 p.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: D+D Real Czech Masters, first round, 4 a.m. Thursday

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL

• World Series: Teams TBD, championship, 9 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Boston at Cleveland (Noon) OR Texas at Toronto (11:30 a.m.), MLB

• Cincinnati at Washington (3 p.m.) OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (2:30 p.m.), MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN

• New York Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Super Cup: Liverpool vs. Chelsea, 2 p.m., TNT

• Campeones Cup: Club America at Atlanta United, 6:55 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Western & Southern Open: Early Rounds, 10 a.m., TENNIS

WNBA BASKETBALL

• Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• Connecticut at Phoenix, 9 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• New York Mets at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

