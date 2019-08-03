Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zippo 200, 2:30 p.m., NBC
• NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Seattle, 4 p.m., FS1
BASEBALL (SENIOR LEAGUE)
• Senior League: Teams TBD, Final, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Enemies vs. Power, 2 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
• PBC: Kownacki-Arreola, 7 p.m., FOX
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, third round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, third round, 10 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Noon, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, 2:30 p.m., FS2
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, 4 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, 11 a.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Covington vs. Lawler, 2 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Boston at New York Yankees, Noon, FS1
• Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South
NFL FOOTBALL
• Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 6 p.m., ESPN and NFL
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• From Peru, 10 a.m., ESPNU
• From Peru, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• From Peru, 6 p.m., ESPNU
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Club Friendly: Chelsea at Borussia Monchengladbach, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS
• International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. AC Milan, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2
• German Super Cup: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund, 1:30 p.m., FOX
• MLS: LA Galaxy at Atlanta United, 4 p.m., FOX
• Liga MX: Leon at C.F. Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS2
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, 9 p.m., ESPN2
SOFTBALL (JUNIOR LEAGUE)
• Junior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, 4 p.m., ESPN2
SWIMMING
• USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4, 1 p.m., NBC
• USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4 (taped), 11:30 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m., NBA
X GAMES
• 6 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m. (5:05 pregame), FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.