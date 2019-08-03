Adam Duvall baseball

The Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall follows through on a home run during the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in Atlanta. The Braves are hosting the Reds for a four-game series this weekend. [JOHN BAZEMORE/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Bazemore

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Zippo 200, 2:30 p.m., NBC

• NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Seattle, 4 p.m., FS1

BASEBALL (SENIOR LEAGUE)

• Senior League: Teams TBD, Final, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Enemies vs. Power, 2 p.m., CBSSN

BOXING

• PBC: Kownacki-Arreola, 7 p.m., FOX

GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, third round, 5 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, third round, 10 a.m., NBC

• PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, third round, Noon, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, 2:30 p.m., FS2

• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series, 4 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, 11 a.m., ESPN

• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Covington vs. Lawler, 2 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Boston at New York Yankees, Noon, FS1

• Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland, 6 p.m., FS1

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports South

NFL FOOTBALL

• Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, 6 p.m., ESPN and NFL

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

• From Peru, 10 a.m., ESPNU

• From Peru, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• From Peru, 6 p.m., ESPNU

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Club Friendly: Chelsea at Borussia Monchengladbach, 10 a.m., ESPNEWS

• International Champions Cup: Manchester United vs. AC Milan, 11:30 a.m., ESPN2

• German Super Cup: Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund, 1:30 p.m., FOX

• MLS: LA Galaxy at Atlanta United, 4 p.m., FOX

• Liga MX: Leon at C.F. Monterrey, 9 p.m., FS2

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• International Friendly: U.S. vs. Ireland, 9 p.m., ESPN2

SOFTBALL (JUNIOR LEAGUE)

• Junior League World Series: Teams TBD, Final, 4 p.m., ESPN2

SWIMMING

• USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4, 1 p.m., NBC

• USA Swimming National Championships: Day 4 (taped), 11:30 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• Las Vegas at Dallas, 7 p.m., NBA

X GAMES

• 6 p.m., ESPN2

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Cincinnati at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m. (5:05 pregame), FM-93.9

