Pivotal game could have key playoff impact for Colts, Titans

The Titans travel to Indianapolis at noon on CBS. [MARK ZALESKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark Zaleski

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2

• NASCAR, Xfinity Series awards show, 8 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Orlando Invitational, Texas A&M vs. Fairfield, 9:30 a.m., ESPNU

• Orlando Invitational, Maryland vs. Marquette, noon, ESPNU

• Long Beach State vs. Pennsylvania, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Air Force at Tennessee, 1 p.m., SEC

• Charleston vs. UCF, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Austin Peay at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC

• Cal Poly at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN

• Harvard vs. USC, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Providence vs. Pepperdine, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

• LaSalle at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• North Dakota at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN

• Wooden Legacy, Wake Forest vs. Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

• Nebraska at Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m., BTN

• NCAA Selection special, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, 3:30 a.m., GOLF

NFL

• Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon, CBS

• San Francisco at Baltimore, noon. FOX

• Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m., CBS

• New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m., NBC

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Arsenal at Norwich City, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Borussia Monchengladbach, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Premier League, Aston Villa at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Serie A, Bologna at Napoli, 10:55 a.m., ESPN News 

• Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at VfL Wofsburg, 11 a.m., FS1

--

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Packers vs. Giants, noon, FM-93.9

• Titans at Colts, noon, FM-107.3

• Chargers at Broncos, 3 p.m., FM-93.9

• Patriots at Texans, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Sports on TV

Monday

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Miami at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Clemson at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN2

NBA BASKETBALL

• Utah at philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA

• Chicago at Sacramento, 9 p.m, NBA

NFL

• Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Bundesliga, Frankfurt at FSV Mainz, 1:30 p.m., FS2

Sports on Radio

NFL

• Vikings at Seahawks, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9

gregg.dewalt@TimesDaily.com

or 256-740-5748. Twitter 

@greggdewalt.

