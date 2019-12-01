Today
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 7:05 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR, Xfinity Series awards show, 8 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Orlando Invitational, Texas A&M vs. Fairfield, 9:30 a.m., ESPNU
• Orlando Invitational, Maryland vs. Marquette, noon, ESPNU
• Long Beach State vs. Pennsylvania, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Air Force at Tennessee, 1 p.m., SEC
• Charleston vs. UCF, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Austin Peay at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC
• Cal Poly at Iowa, 4 p.m., BTN
• Harvard vs. USC, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Providence vs. Pepperdine, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
• LaSalle at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• North Dakota at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN
• Wooden Legacy, Wake Forest vs. Arizona, 8 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• Nebraska at Wisconsin, 1:30 p.m., BTN
• NCAA Selection special, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• European Tour, Alfred Dunhill Championship, 3:30 a.m., GOLF
NFL
• Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon, CBS
• San Francisco at Baltimore, noon. FOX
• Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Arsenal at Norwich City, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, SC Freiburg at Borussia Monchengladbach, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Premier League, Aston Villa at Manchester United, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Serie A, Bologna at Napoli, 10:55 a.m., ESPN News
• Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at VfL Wofsburg, 11 a.m., FS1
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Packers vs. Giants, noon, FM-93.9
• Titans at Colts, noon, FM-107.3
• Chargers at Broncos, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• Patriots at Texans, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Miami at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Clemson at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NBA BASKETBALL
• Utah at philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA
• Chicago at Sacramento, 9 p.m, NBA
NFL
• Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga, Frankfurt at FSV Mainz, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Vikings at Seahawks, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
