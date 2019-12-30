Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Xavier at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• William and Mary at Elon, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Seton Hall at Depaul, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• First Responder Bowl, Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
• Music City Bowl, Mississippi State vs. Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Redbox Bowl, Cal vs. Illinois, 3 p.m., FOX
• Orange Bowl, Florida vs. Virginia, 7 p.m.
NBA
• Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m., NBA
• Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m., NBA
NHL
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, NHL
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Music City Bowl, joined in progress, FM-93.9
