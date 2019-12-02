Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Miami at Illinois, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Clemson at Minnesota, 8 p.m., ESPN2
NBA BASKETBALL
• Utah at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA
• Chicago at Sacramento, 9 p.m, NBA
NFL
• Minnesota at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga, Frankfurt at FSV Mainz, 1:30 p.m., FS2
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Vikings at Seahawks, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.