Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Maryland at Penn State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• St. Joseph's at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Brown at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS1
• Jimmy V Classic: Connecticut vs. Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Butler at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Nevada (Reno) at Brigham Young, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Northern Iowa at Colorado, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
NBA
• Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL
• St. Louis at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO
• PRCA: National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Salzburg, 11:55 a.m., TNT
• UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Inter Milan, 2 p.m., TNT
--
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
• Sparkman at Florence, 7:30 p.m. (7:15 pregame), FM-93.9
