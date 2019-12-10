Dwayne Sutton Louisville basketball

Dwayne Sutton (24) and top-ranked Louisville take on last year's national runner-up Texas Tech at 6 p.m. tonight in New York. [MARK ZALESKI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Mark Zaleski

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Detroit Mercy at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ACCN

• Jimmy V Classic: Texas Tech vs. Louisville, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Maryland at Penn State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• St. Joseph's at Temple, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Brown at St. John's, 6 p.m., FS1

• Jimmy V Classic: Connecticut vs. Indiana, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Butler at Baylor, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Nevada (Reno) at Brigham Young, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Northern Iowa at Colorado, 8 p.m., PAC-12N

NBA

• Denver at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., TNT

NHL

• St. Louis at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

RODEO

• PRCA: National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• UEFA Champions League: Liverpool at Salzburg, 11:55 a.m., TNT

• UEFA Champions League: Barcelona at Inter Milan, 2 p.m., TNT

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)

• Sparkman at Florence, 7:30 p.m. (7:15 pregame), FM-93.9

