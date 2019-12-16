Sports on TV
Today
NFL
• Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Southern Miss at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Northern Illinois at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Georgia Southern at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SECN
NBA
• Dallas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m., NHLTV
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Colts at Saints, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
