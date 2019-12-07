Saturday
Sports on TV
BOXING
• Showtime Championship: Jermall Charlo vs. Denis Hogan, 8 p.m., SHO
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Penn State at Ohio State, 11 a.m., BTN
• Arizona at Baylor, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Butler, 11 a.m., FOX
• West Virginia at St. John's, 11 a.m., FS1
• Boston College at Notre Dame, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Nebraska at Creighton, 1:30 p.m., FS1
• Villanova at St. Joseph's, 2 p.m., ESPN2
• Fairleigh Dickinson at Kentucky, 3 p.m., SEC
• Indiana at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m., BTN
• Cincinnatti at Xavier, 4 p.m., FS1
• Memphis at UAB, 4:30 p.m., CBSSN,
• Colorado at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Missouri at Temple, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Marquette at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Georgetown at Southern Methodist, 8:30 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m., ABC
• Central Michigan vs. Miami Ohio, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Lafayette, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Florida Atlantic vs. UAB, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Cincinnati vs. Memphis, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Boise State vs. Hawaii, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Georgia vs. LSU, 3 p.m., CBS
• Alcorn State vs. Southern, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Clemson vs. Virginia, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, 7 p.m., FOX
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, final round 9 a.m., 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, final round, 7 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Cleveland at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBA
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Chelsea at Everton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• Bundesliga Schalke vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 11:20 p.m., FS2
• Premier League: Manchester United at Manchester City, 11:25 p.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Big 12 Championship Game: Baylor vs. Oklahoma, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
• SEC Championship Game: LSU vs. Georgia, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• ACC Championship Game: Virginia vs. Clemson, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
