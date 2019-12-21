Saturday
Sports on TV
• Fight Night prelims, 5 p.m., FS1
• Fight Night main card, Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II, 7 p.m., FOX
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Presbyterian at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN
• Indiana at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPN
• VCU at Wichita State, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Kansas at Villanova, 11 a.m., FOX
• Samford at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1
• South Florida vs. Florida State, 11 a.m., FS2
• Illinois at Missouri, noon, SEC
• Texas at Providence, 1 p.m., FOX
• Butler at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., BTN
• Florida vs. Utah, 1:30 pm., FS1
• UCLA vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m., CBS
• Belmont vs. Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SEC
• Wisconsin Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., BTN
• Ohio State vs. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., CBS
• Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Lehigh at Auburn, 5 p.m., SEC
• Dayton vs. Colorado, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN
• Northwestern at DePaul, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Oregon State at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC
• Cincinnati vs. Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
• LSU vs. Southern Cal, 8 p.m., FS1
• St. John's vs. Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Nevada Reno vs. St. Mary's (Calif.), 11:30 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• New Mexico Bowl, Central Michigan vs. San Diego State, 1 p.m., ESPN
• FCS semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Cure Bowl, Liberty vs. Georgia Southern, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN
• NCAA Division II championship: West Florida vs. Minnesota State, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Boca Raton Bowl, SMU vs. Florida Atlantic, 2:30 p.m., ABC
• Camellia Bowl, Florida International vs. Arkansas State, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• FCS semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Las Vegas Bowl, Boise State vs. Washington, 6:30 p.m., ABC
• New Orleans Bowl, Appalachian State vs. UAB, 8 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• European Tour, Australian PGA Championship, 9 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA
• Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m., NBA
NFL
• Houston at Tampa Bay, noon, NFL
• Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m., NFL
• LA Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m., NFL
NHL
• Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m., NHL
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Arsenal at Everton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga, VfL at Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Premier League, Leicester City at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., NBC
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Belmont at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9
