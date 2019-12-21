After-Kiffin era starts for FAU against SMU in Boca Bowl

Florida Atlantic plays SMU in the Boca Raton Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on ABC. [PAUL VERNON/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Paul Vernon

Saturday

Sports on TV

• Fight Night prelims, 5 p.m., FS1

• Fight Night main card, Tony Harrison vs. Jermell Charlo II, 7 p.m., FOX

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Presbyterian at Michigan, 11 a.m., BTN

• Indiana at Notre Dame, 11 a.m., ESPN

• VCU at Wichita State, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• Kansas at Villanova, 11 a.m., FOX

• Samford at Georgetown, 11 a.m., FS1

• South Florida vs. Florida State, 11 a.m., FS2

• Illinois at Missouri, noon, SEC

• Texas at Providence, 1 p.m., FOX

• Butler at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., BTN

• Florida vs. Utah, 1:30 pm., FS1

• UCLA vs. North Carolina, 2 p.m., CBS

• Belmont vs. Alabama, 2:30 p.m., SEC

• Wisconsin Milwaukee at Wisconsin, 4 p.m., BTN

• Ohio State vs. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m., CBS

• Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Lehigh at Auburn, 5 p.m., SEC

• Dayton vs. Colorado, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, 6 p.m., BTN

• Northwestern at DePaul, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Oregon State at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC

• Cincinnati vs. Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN

• LSU vs. Southern Cal, 8 p.m., FS1

• St. John's vs. Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN2

• Nevada Reno vs. St. Mary's (Calif.), 11:30 p.m., ESPN2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• New Mexico Bowl, Central Michigan vs. San Diego State, 1 p.m., ESPN

• FCS semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• Cure Bowl, Liberty vs. Georgia Southern, 1:30 p.m., CBSSN

• NCAA Division II championship: West Florida vs. Minnesota State, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Boca Raton Bowl, SMU vs. Florida Atlantic, 2:30 p.m., ABC

• Camellia Bowl, Florida International vs. Arkansas State, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

• FCS semifinal, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Las Vegas Bowl, Boise State vs. Washington, 6:30 p.m., ABC

• New Orleans Bowl, Appalachian State vs. UAB, 8 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• European Tour, Australian PGA Championship, 9 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., NBA

• Houston at Phoenix, 8 p.m., NBA

NFL

• Houston at Tampa Bay, noon, NFL

• Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m., NFL

• LA Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m., NFL

NHL

• Tampa Bay at Washington, 6 p.m., NHL

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Arsenal at Everton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Bundesliga, VfL at Bayern Munich, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Premier League, Leicester City at Manchester City, 11:30 a.m., NBC

Sports on Radio

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Belmont at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., FM-93.9

