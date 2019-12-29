Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Bryant at Maryland, 11 a.m., BTN
• Cornell at Penn State, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• West Virginia vs. Ohio State, 11 a.m., FS1
• Liberty at LSU, 12:30 p.m., SEC
• Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Nebraska, 1 p.m., BTN
• North Carolina A&T at Illinois, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Massachusetts-Lowell at Michigan, 1 p.m., FS1
• Kansas at Stanford, 2 p.m., ABC
• Hartford at Northwestern, 3 p.m., BTN
• Navy at Virginia, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Kennesaw State at Iowa, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Lipscomb at Auburn, 3 p.m., SEC
• Loyola-Maryland at VCU, 4 p.m, NBCSN
• Arkansas at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN
• Richmond at Alabama, 5:30 p.m., SEC
• Western Michigan at Michigan State, 7 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Louisville at Syracuse, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Providence at Villanova, 3 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Houston at New Orleans, 7 p.m., NBA
• Dallas at LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL
• Miami at New England, noon, CBS
• New Orleans at Carolina, noon, FOX
• Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m., CBS
• Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m., NBC
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Chelsea at Arsenal, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, Wolverhampton at Liverpool, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
NFL
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Richmond at Alabama, 5:30 p.m., FM-93.9
• Dolphins at Patriots, noon, FM-93.9
• 49ers at Seahawks, joined in progress, FM-93.9
--
Monday
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Xavier at Villanova, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• William and Mary at Elon, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Seton Hall at Depaul, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Tulane at Memphis, 8 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• First Responder Bowl, Kentucky vs. Western Michigan, 11:30 a.m., ESPN
• Music City Bowl, Mississippi State vs. Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Redbox Bowl, Cal vs. Illinois, 3 p.m., FOX
• Orange Bowl, Florida vs. Virginia, 7 p.m.
NBA
• Atlanta at Orlando, 6 p.m., NBA
• Phoenix at Portland, 9 p.m., NBA
NHL
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, NHL
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Music City Bowl, joined in progress, FM-93.9
