Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Military Bowl, North Carolina vs. Temple, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Pinstripe Bowl, Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, 2:20 p.m., ESPN
• Texas Bowl, Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 5:45 p.m., ESPN
• Holiday Bowl, Southern California vs. Iowa, 7 p.m., FS1
• Cheez-It Bowl, Air Force vs. Washington State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• Cleveland vs. Boston, 3 p.m., NBA
• Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m., NBA
• Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
• Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Manchester City at Wolves, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• Hawaii Open, 2 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
• Military Bowl, North Carolina vs. Temple, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
• Pinstripe Bowl, Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, 2:20 p.m., FM-93.9
• Texas Bowl, Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 5:45 p.m., FM-93.9
• Cheez-It Bowl, Air Force vs. Washington State, 9:15 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday
Sports on TV
BOXING
• Lightweights, Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriokis Gamboa, 8 p.m., SHO
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Brown at Duke, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2
• Central Michigan at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
• American at Goergetown, 11 a.m., FS1
• Long Beach State at Florida, 11 a.m., SEC
• Wisconsin at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m., CBS
• New Orleans at Memphis, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Central Arkansas at Marquette, 1 p.m., 1 p.m,., FS1
• Louisville at Kentucky, 2:45 p.m., CBS
• Florida International at Minnesota, 3 p.m., BTN
• La-Monroe at Butler, 3 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan State at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN
• Midland at Creighton, 5 p.m., FS1
• Michigan at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs, Penn State, 11 a.m., ESPN
• CFP: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, 3 p.m., ESPN
• CFP: Clemson vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• NY Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m, NHL
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League, Bournemouth at Brighton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, TBD, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Premier League, Tottenheim vs. Norwich City, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• Premier League, Manchester United at Burnley, 1:30 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
• Hawaii Open finals, 3 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs, Penn State, 11 a.m., FM-93.9
• CFP: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• CFP: Clemson vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
