Hubbard leads Oklahoma State against Texas A&M in Texas Bowl

Texas A&M takes on Oklahoma State at 5:45 p.m. on ESPN in the Texas Bowl today. [GERALD HERBERT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Gerald Herbert

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Military Bowl, North Carolina vs. Temple, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Pinstripe Bowl, Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, 2:20 p.m., ESPN

• Texas Bowl, Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 5:45 p.m., ESPN

• Holiday Bowl, Southern California vs. Iowa, 7 p.m., FS1

• Cheez-It Bowl, Air Force vs. Washington State, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

NBA

• Cleveland vs. Boston, 3 p.m., NBA

• Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m., NBA

• Phoenix at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA

NHL

• Minnesota at Colorado, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Manchester City at Wolves, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• Hawaii Open, 2 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

• Military Bowl, North Carolina vs. Temple, 11 a.m., FM-93.9

• Pinstripe Bowl, Michigan State vs. Wake Forest, 2:20 p.m., FM-93.9

• Texas Bowl, Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M, 5:45 p.m., FM-93.9

• Cheez-It Bowl, Air Force vs. Washington State, 9:15 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Saturday

Sports on TV

BOXING

• Lightweights, Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriokis Gamboa, 8 p.m., SHO

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Brown at Duke, 10:30 a.m., ESPN2

• Central Michigan at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN

• American at Goergetown, 11 a.m., FS1

• Long Beach State at Florida, 11 a.m., SEC

• Wisconsin at Tennessee, 12:30 p.m., CBS

• New Orleans at Memphis, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Central Arkansas at Marquette, 1 p.m., 1 p.m,., FS1

• Louisville at Kentucky, 2:45 p.m., CBS

• Florida International at Minnesota, 3 p.m., BTN

• La-Monroe at Butler, 3 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Michigan State at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN

• Midland at Creighton, 5 p.m., FS1

• Michigan at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs, Penn State, 11 a.m., ESPN

• CFP: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, 3 p.m., ESPN

• CFP: Clemson vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• NY Rangers at Toronto, 6 p.m, NHL

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Bournemouth at Brighton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League, TBD, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League, Tottenheim vs. Norwich City, 11:30 a.m., NBC

• Premier League, Manchester United at Burnley, 1:30 p.m., NBC

TENNIS

• Hawaii Open finals, 3 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Cotton Bowl: Memphis vs, Penn State, 11 a.m., FM-93.9

• CFP: Oklahoma vs. Louisiana State, 3 p.m., FM-93.9

• CFP: Clemson vs. Ohio State, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

