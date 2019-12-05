Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Nascar Monster Energy Cup Series: Award Show, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Furman at Auburn, 8 p.m., SEC
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Virginia at Rutgers, 5 p.m., BTN
• Connecticut at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Maryland at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Iowa State at Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC
• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Louisville at Ohio State, 7 p.m., BTN
• Big Ten/ACC Challenge: Syracuse at Michigan, 8 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• NJCAA: Lackawanna vs. Mississippi Gulf Cost, Championship, 5 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Hero World Challenge, Second Round, noon, GOLF
• ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia: The Emirates Australian Open, 7 p.m., GOLF
BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Prolific Prep (Calif.) at Hllcrest Prep (Ariz.), 8 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• Houston at Toronto, 6:30 p.m., NBA
NFL
• Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Brighton at Arsenal, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Lawrence County TN at Florence, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
NFL
• Cowboys at Bears, (joined in progress)
