Giannis scores 27 on 25th birthday, Bucks rout Clips 119-91

The Milwaukee Bucks host the New Orleans Pelicans tonight at 8:30 on ESPN. [AP PHOTO/MORRY GASH]

 Morry Gash

Sports on TV 

Today 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Wisconsin at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m., 

• Omaha at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12N 

• Chattanooga at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN 

• Michigan at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN 

• Prairie View A&M at Arizona State, 9 p.m., PAC-12N 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• DePaul at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., ACCN 

• Tulsa at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN 

• Iowa at Iowa State, 7 p.m., FS1 

GOLF 

•  Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 1, 4:30 p.m., GOLF 

NBA 

•  LA Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN 

•  New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN 

NHL 

•  Boston at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN 

•  Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN 

RODEO 

•  PRCA: National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN 

MEN'S SOCCER 

•  FIFA Club World Cup: Hienghene Sport at Al-Sadd Sports Club, 11:20 a.m., FS2 

•  UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Dinamo Zagreb, 11:55 a.m., TNT 

•  UEFA Champions League: Juventus at Bayer Leverkusen, 2 p.m., TNT

