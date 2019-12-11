Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Wisconsin at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.,
• Omaha at Arizona, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Chattanooga at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
• Michigan at Illinois, 8 p.m., BTN
• Prairie View A&M at Arizona State, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• DePaul at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., ACCN
• Tulsa at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
• Iowa at Iowa State, 7 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 1, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• LA Clippers at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN
• New Orleans at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Boston at Washington, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
RODEO
• PRCA: National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA Club World Cup: Hienghene Sport at Al-Sadd Sports Club, 11:20 a.m., FS2
• UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Dinamo Zagreb, 11:55 a.m., TNT
• UEFA Champions League: Juventus at Bayer Leverkusen, 2 p.m., TNT
