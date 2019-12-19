Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Wofford at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Maryland at Seton Hall, 6 p.m., FS1
• Prairie View A&M at Colorado, 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N
• North Carolina State at Auburn, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Florida A&M at Washington State, 9:30 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UCLA at Georgia, 10 a.m., SECN
• Chattanooga at North Carolina State, 5:30 p.m., ACCN
• Duke at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
• NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Minnesota, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Australian PGA Championship, Second Round, 8:30 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• LA Lakers at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL
• NY Islanders at Boston, 6 p.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL BOY'S BASKETBALL
• Florence in TimesDaily Classic semifinals (if Florence is in), 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.