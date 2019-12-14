Saturday
Sports on TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• FCS Playoff: Illinois State at North Dakota State, Quarterfinal, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Army at Navy, 2 p.m., CBS
• Heisman Trophy Ceremony, 7 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Southern at Butler, 11 a.m., FS1
• Michigan State at Oakland, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Oregon at Michigan, 11 a.m., CBS
• Syracuse at Georgetown, noon, FOX
• Illinois-Chicago at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1
• Delaware vs. Villanova, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Alabama at Penn State, 1 p.m., BTN
• St. Louis vs. Auburn, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Memphis at Tennessee, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Georgia Tech at Kentucky, 4 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma at Wichita State, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Stony Brook at Providence, 7 p.m., FS1
• Gonzaga at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Southeast Missouri State at Ole Miss, 4 p.m., SEC
NBA
• San Antonio at Phoenix, 4 p.m., NBA
• Brooklyn at Toronto, 6:30 pm., NBA
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Wolverhampton vs. Tottenham, 8:00 a.m., NBCSN
• Arsenal vs. Manchester City, 10:30 a.m., NBCSN
Sports on Radio
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Penn State, 1 p.m., FM-93.9
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• Army vs. Navy (joined in progress)
